Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.