ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 680.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 850.0%.

Shares of ATNI opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

