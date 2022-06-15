Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Down 40.7%

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) traded down 40.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.65. 2,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28.
Atos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)
