Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEXAY. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Atos has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $13.34.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.