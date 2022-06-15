Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
