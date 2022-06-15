Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

