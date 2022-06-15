Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $29.66.
About Auckland International Airport (Get Rating)
