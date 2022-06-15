Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Plans $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

ORA opened at C$10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The firm has a market cap of C$740.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.20. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.39 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals will post 2.7942933 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,306.50.

About Aura Minerals (Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.