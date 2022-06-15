Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.08. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 51,687 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

