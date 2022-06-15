Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 5,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 45,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 310,929 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 108.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the period.

