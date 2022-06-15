Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head-To-Head Survey

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $262.73 million 1.93 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.65

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Sports 0 1 7 0 2.88

Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 444.12%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86% Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34%

Summary

Genius Sports beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

