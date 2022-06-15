Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 73,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 652,212 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 133.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 650,503 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $5,300,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

