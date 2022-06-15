Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 714,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $6.10.
About Autogrill (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autogrill (ATGSF)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.