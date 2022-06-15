Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 714,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

