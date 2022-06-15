AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,115.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,033.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,054.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,995.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,374.13 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

