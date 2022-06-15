Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.08

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.08 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 124.70 ($1.51). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,057,965 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £299.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

