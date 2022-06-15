Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

