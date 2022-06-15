Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.