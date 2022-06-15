Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$19.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.