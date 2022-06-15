Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$19.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.
About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)
Featured Articles
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.