Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,973,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,845,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Avantor by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

