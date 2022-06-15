AVEVA Group (AVEVF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS: AVEVF) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41).

6/10/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,725 ($33.07).

6/9/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,680 ($32.53) to GBX 2,310 ($28.04).

6/9/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,725 ($33.07) to GBX 2,775 ($33.68).

6/6/2022 – AVEVA Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($36.41) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13).

4/28/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 3,625 ($44.00).

4/27/2022 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,630 ($19.78).

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

