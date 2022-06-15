AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 6.6%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.30 and last traded at 7.24. Approximately 11,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,307,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.64.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $27,272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $444,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

