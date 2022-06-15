AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 6.6%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.30 and last traded at 7.24. Approximately 11,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,307,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.79.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $27,272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $444,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.