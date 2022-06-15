Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.54

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 7014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

