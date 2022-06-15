Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $174.90 and last traded at $173.63. Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,014,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.31.

Specifically, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

