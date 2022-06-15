Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AXLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 43.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.52. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

