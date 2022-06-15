AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Trading Down 4.2%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 84,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,145,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

