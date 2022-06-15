Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.27. Azul shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 36,902 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Get Azul alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.