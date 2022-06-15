Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.27. Azul shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 36,902 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
