Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.96.

AZUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

