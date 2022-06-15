Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $12.23

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $12.78. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 285 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AZRE. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.
The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
