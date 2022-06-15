Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $12.23

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $12.78. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 285 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZRE. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.