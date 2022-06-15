B. Riley Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $48.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FORM. CL King increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

