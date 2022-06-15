B. Riley Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $78.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

MCHP stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 945,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,069,000 after purchasing an additional 211,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

