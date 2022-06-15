B. Riley Cuts Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $5.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.