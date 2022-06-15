B. Riley Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Neutral

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $981.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,939 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 455,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

