B. Riley Lowers indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Neutral

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
Shares of INDI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $963.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
