B. Riley Lowers indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Neutral

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of INDI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $963.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.