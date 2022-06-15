B. Riley Trims Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price to $80.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $98.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.66. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
