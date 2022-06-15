B. Riley Trims Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price to $20.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on INVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a PE ratio of 582.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $853,331.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,455,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,965,204.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 180,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Identiv by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after acquiring an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 136,728 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

