B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 9.1%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 20,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 85,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
The stock has a market cap of £13.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.62.
B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)
