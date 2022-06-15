B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 9.1%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 20,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 85,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £13.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.62.

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and promotion of gaming websites, lottery, and online financial trading.

