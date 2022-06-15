Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BCKIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.27) to GBX 356 ($4.32) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

