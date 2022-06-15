BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,731. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.