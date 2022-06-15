Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.14), with a volume of 10808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.60 ($1.17).

BAKK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.76) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £544.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,686.98).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

