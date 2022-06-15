Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,157,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 9,087,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,862.8 days.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

BBAJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

