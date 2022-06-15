Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 297,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BMA. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $787.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Banco Macro by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its position in Banco Macro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.