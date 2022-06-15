Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.81. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 96,075 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

