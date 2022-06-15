Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 6,593 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26.

On Monday, May 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.35. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.