Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of BPRN opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 167.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
