Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

