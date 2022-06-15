Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

OZK opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $53,315,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $9,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

