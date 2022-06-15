Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

BKIMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.45 ($5.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.25) to €6.30 ($6.56) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.60 ($5.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

