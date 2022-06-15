Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.57

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.97. Barclays shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 151,672 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.97) to GBX 260 ($3.16) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

