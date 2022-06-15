Barclays Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Braze stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

