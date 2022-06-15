Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.02. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 857 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFH. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRFH)
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
