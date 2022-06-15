Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.02. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 857 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFH. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.