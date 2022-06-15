BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director Buys $82,785.75 in Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director David Kamenetzky bought 54,825 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $82,785.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,785.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BARK opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BARK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $254.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BARK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 830,317 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in BARK by 27,905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 27,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.